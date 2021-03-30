Tue, 30 Mar, 2021 - 16:52

Man charged in connection with daylight stabbing on Patrick St; victim required surgery on head and hands 

Gardaí on the street in the aftermath of a stabbing on Patrick Street on October 8 2020. 

Liam Heylin

A book of evidence was served on a young man charged with carrying out a daylight stabbing of another man in the centre of Cork city as shoppers passed by in the middle of the afternoon.

Stephen Casey was served with the book of evidence when he appeared at Cork District Court.

On the application of Sergeant John Kelleher, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward to the sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on April 12.

Solicitor Joseph Cuddigan asked for free legal aid to be extend to a senior counsel as well as a barrister for the circuit court because of the seriousness of the charge, which he said carried a maximum penalty of up to life imprisonment on conviction.

More serious charges 

Detective Garda Brian Maher initially charged the defendant with assault causing harm. However, this charge was later replaced with the more serious count of assault causing serious harm. He was also charged with possession of a knife at the relevant time.

It was reported at the time that but for the intervention of gardaí the victim could have bled to death after being stabbed in the head during the attack on St. Patrick’s Street near the front of the Savoy.

Stephen Casey 35, with an address at an apartment at Rocksprings House, Middle Glanmire Road, Cork, is accused of assault causing serious harm to the other man, who is aged around 30, at St. Patrick’s Street on October 8 2020.

Victim required surgery 

The victim was brought to Cork University Hospital where he underwent surgery to repair wounds to his head and his hands. It was reported that he was fortunate to have survived as he suffered a severed artery during the attack.

The alarm was raised at 3.45pm on Thursday that there had been a stabbing on St Patrick’s St. 

Gardaí launched an immediate response, dispatching members of its detective branch, its city centre policing unit, an armed support unit, and regular units to the scene.

Two gardaí who had been in the area were the first to arrive and found the victim collapsed and bleeding heavily in the doorway of the Savoy centre. They administered first aid as they waited for paramedics while colleagues searched for the attacker, who fled the area.

Gardaí sealed off the area around the Savoy, and two other areas of pavement on the street, for a forensic examination.

