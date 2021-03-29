Former Ladbrokes employee in Cork used inside knowledge to make fraudulent claim

A former Ladbrokes employee with a gambling problem used his inside knowledge and his trust to make a fraudulent claim of €1,500 for winning numbers on Euro-millions.

Eoghan Daly of Dunlocha Cottages, who was never in trouble of any kind before pleaded guilty to the deception and brought €1,500 to Cork District Court compensate his former employer.

Shane Collins-Daly defence solicitor said the young man was very embarrassed at the fact that he had betrayed the trust of friends and former colleagues at the betting shop to carry out this deception.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the 24-year-old went to Ladbrokes at Avenue de Rennes in Mahon and claimed winnings of €1,501 without the benefit of the ticket by filling out a document to the effect that it had been lost.

“He used his knowledge of the system to claim the winnings,” Sgt. Lyons said.

Mr Collins-Daly suggested that it would have been difficult for an ordinary customer to do what the defendant had done.

“He knew the way the system worked essentially.

And when he was working there he developed an issue with gambling, surrounded by it day in, day out. He developed a gambling addiction,” Mr Collins-Daly said.

After Eoghan Daly left Ladbrokes and went into other employment it would not have been unusual for him to gamble away his entire week’s pay on the day he was paid.

The solicitor said the defendant admitted what he had done as soon as he was approached by gardaí in relation to the matter. He gathered compensation and pleaded guilty to the charge of making a gain by deception.

“He admitted what he was doing was wrong. He had lied to his ex-colleagues and friends. He did contact the manager and apologised personally.

He knows what he did was a great breach of trust. He took advantage of the fact that people behind the counter knew him and gave him the benefit of the doubt. He apologises to them and everyone in Ladbrokes.

“He is working fulltime. He was never in trouble before and he is extremely remorseful,” the solicitor said.

Judge Olann Kelleher asked that the position was now with the defendant’s gambling.

Mr Collins-Daly replied, “He got such a fright when the guards came he knocked it on the head. He would have the odd flutter on Cheltenham but he has it under control.”

Judge Kelleher said, “It is a form of embezzlement. It is a breach of trust even though he was outside the counter. He was taking advantage of inside knowledge.”

The judge fined him €750.