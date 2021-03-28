Illegal dumping 'destroying whole communities' claims Cork northside councillor after latest incidents

A LOCAL councillor has voiced outrage at illegal dumpers in Cork who he says are "destroying entire communities."

His frustration was sparked after further dumping at the entrance to Ellis's Yard at Spring Lane in Ballyvolane.

Over the last week, Cork North Central Cllr John Maher said that nothing has been off-limits for illegal dumpers from washing machines to children's toys and fridges.

The Labour councillor said that he is sick of his concern falling on deaf ears.

"Action needs to be taken," he said.

The politician is making fresh calls for CCTV at the site.

"Last Monday there was a washing machine left there. On Tuesday there was a fridge. I am 22 months in council and there is nothing being done What frustrates me is that it's somebody's job to come here tomorrow and remove all this."

He said that illegal dumpers are effectively stealing from others in the community.

"We need to look at the bigger picture and realise that the money going into dealing with illegal dumping could be spent on vital facilities in the community.

"There are so many things that need to be done from road improvements to footpath renewals, yet all we are doing is picking up after illegal dumping."

He emphasised that the northside is not the only black spot for illegal dumping in Cork.

"Spring Lane isn't the only blackspot.

Cork North Central Cllr John Maher said that nothing has been off-limits for illegal dumpers from washing machines to children's toys and even fridges.

"Members of communities like Rathcooney are really suffering as a result of this behaviour. You hear people arguing that disposing of household waste is too expensive for some families. However, if you have the money to pay for petrol to drive to a remote area to dump your rubbish then you have enough money to have it disposed of legally."

He said that the cycle will continue unless illegal dumpers are held accountable.

"There are bags of food from Supervalu that could have been frozen. It makes this even more unnecessary. I can only imagine how incredibly frustrating this must be for the people who are being forced to clean up after these illegal dumpers time and time again."

Last week, independent councillor Kenneth O’Flynn also highlighted the issue with illegal dumping near the Spring Lane halting site and Ellis’s Yard area.

There have previously been issues here with illegal dumping in the area and in 2019, Ellis’s Yard was cleaned up by Cork City Council contractors before fencing and CCTV were erected.

Illegal dumping outside the Spring Lane halting site last week.

However, more incidents have since been reported.

“We seem to back to square one when it comes to illegal dumping is that they’ve moved it off Ellis’s Yard,” said Cllr O’Flynn.

“It’s a proverbial two fingers up to the residents of the area — all residents — those who are living on the site and those who are living around it.”

Cllr O’Flynn said that there was a significant dumping this week outside of Ellis’s Yard, though he said this is an ongoing issue in the city.

“It’s not just here in the city, we’ve seen it in Bell’s Field, we’ve seen an increase in public dumping and enough is enough when it comes to the amount of public dumping that is going on at the moment.

“I believe there has to be a lot more stick than carrot.” He called for extra vigilance and the reinstallation of CCTV cameras in the area.

Cork City Council said: “Ellis’s Yard was cleared in 2019 and remains clear from waste/illegal dumping,” a spokesperson said.

“Cork City Council have carried out a number of multiagency inspections with the gardaí over the past two years in this area in relation to illegal collectors in this area.”