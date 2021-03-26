'Enough is enough': Councillor calls on illegal dumping to stop at Cork city sites

“Enough is enough” when it comes to illegal dumping, a city councillor has said following a recent incident in the city.

Councillor Kenneth O’Flynn has highlighted an issue with illegal dumping near the Spring Lane halting site and Ellis’s Yard area.

There have previously been issues here with illegal dumping and in 2019, Ellis’s Yard was cleaned up by Cork City Council contractors before fencing and CCTV were erected.

However, some incidents have since been reported.

“We seem to back to square one when it comes to illegal dumping is that they’ve moved it off Ellis’s Yard,” said Cllr O’Flynn.

“It’s a proverbial two fingers up to the residents of the area — all residents — those who are living on the site and those who are living around it.”

Cllr O’Flynn said that there was a significant dumping this week outside of Ellis’s Yard, though he said this is an ongoing issue in the city.

“It’s not just here in the city, we’ve seen it in Bell’s Field, we’ve seen an increase in public dumping and enough is enough when it comes to the amount of public dumping that is going on at the moment.

“I believe there has to be a lot more stick than carrot.”

He called for extra vigilance and the reinstallation of CCTV cameras in the area.

Cork City Council said: “Ellis’s Yard was cleared in 2019 and remains clear from waste/illegal dumping,” a spokesperson said.

“Cork City Council have carried out a number of multiagency inspections with the gardaí over the past two years in this area in relation to illegal collectors in this area.”