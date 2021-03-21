Councillor voices frustration over littering at Cork park

"IT'S incredible to imagine a place that's the envy of other parts of the city for its nature and beauty being treated so carelessly by some."

Those were the words of Green Party councillor Oliver Moran expressing his frustration over the ongoing issue of littering and dumping at the Glen River Park on the northside of the city.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Moran said the park has taken on "a new life at the centre of the community" since the pandemic, but that littering is still an issue.

"New litter bins are going to be installed and additions like an orienteering course for children and wildlife signs are in the pipeline.

"The park is among a range of spaces being considered for up to €250,000 investment as an outdoor creative and cultural space.

"People have really embraced it too. Some conscientious person recently installed a makeshift bench from a wooden sleeper and another added a log path.

An individual recently installed a makeshift bench from a wooden sleeper at Glen River Park. Picture: Cllr Oliver Moran

"Unfortunately, littering and dumping is still a blight.

"A local clean-up group are doing a great job but it's so disheartening seeing the good work of the community being taken for granted," he said.

"There's absolutely no excuse for littering or illegal dumping.

"If someone can carry it there, whether it's a coffee cup or plastic bottle, they can carry it home.

"I cannot believe we still need to tell people this.

"Households have a responsibility to make sure waste leaving their homes are properly disposed of too.

"The Cork City Council site on Kinsale Road will take household waste, starting at no cost for electrical goods.

"As much recycling as you can fit in a car can be disposed of properly for just €2," Mr Moran continued.