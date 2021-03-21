Sun, 21 Mar, 2021 - 20:45

Councillor voices frustration over littering at Cork park

Councillor voices frustration over littering at Cork park

Littering at Glen River Park at the weekend. Picture: Cllr Oliver Moran

Amy Nolan

"IT'S incredible to imagine a place that's the envy of other parts of the city for its nature and beauty being treated so carelessly by some."
Those were the words of Green Party councillor Oliver Moran expressing his frustration over the ongoing issue of  littering and dumping at the Glen River Park on the northside of the city. 

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Moran said the park has taken on "a new life at the centre of the community" since the pandemic, but that littering is still an issue.

"New litter bins are going to be installed and additions like an orienteering course for children and wildlife signs are in the pipeline. 

"The park is among a range of spaces being considered for up to €250,000 investment as an outdoor creative and cultural space.

"People have really embraced it too. Some conscientious person recently installed a makeshift bench from a wooden sleeper and another added a log path. 

An individual recently installed a makeshift bench from a wooden sleeper at Glen River Park. Picture: Cllr Oliver Moran
An individual recently installed a makeshift bench from a wooden sleeper at Glen River Park. Picture: Cllr Oliver Moran

"Unfortunately, littering and dumping is still a blight. 

"A local clean-up group are doing a great job but it's so disheartening seeing the good work of the community being taken for granted," he said.

"There's absolutely no excuse for littering or illegal dumping. 

"If someone can carry it there, whether it's a coffee cup or plastic bottle, they can carry it home. 

"I cannot believe we still need to tell people this.

"Households have a responsibility to make sure waste leaving their homes are properly disposed of too. 

"The Cork City Council site on Kinsale Road will take household waste, starting at no cost for electrical goods. 

"As much recycling as you can fit in a car can be disposed of properly for just €2," Mr Moran continued.

Read More

WATCH: Cork graveyard kept in 'sheep-shape' thanks to new arrivals

More in this section

Covid-19 latest: 769 new cases, of which 18 are in Cork Covid-19 latest: 769 new cases, of which 18 are in Cork
Cork people to feature in new TG4 documentary about the effects of the pandemic on nature   Cork people to feature in new TG4 documentary about the effects of the pandemic on nature  
Concern as number of Covid patients remains similar to peak of second wave Concern as number of Covid patients remains similar to peak of second wave
northsideillegal dumping
New Minister for Agriculture appointed

Minister says hotel quarantine will be operational by end of the week

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Pet Care: Look after your best friend Pet Care: Look after your best friend
Businesswoman outdoors in the city Take time to understand the future of EU-UK trade
How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY