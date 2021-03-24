Worry over impact of roll-out of Progressing Disability Services programme on schools 

Mr Ó Laoghaire said that many special schools across the country have been in touch regarding “grave concerns that they will be stripped completely of all in-school supports”.
She said that she recognises some of the potential benefits but for hearing impaired children, speech and language therapy is particularly important and required regularly.
“It’s probably an admirable aim and I’m not saying it’s a bad one, but I just think as it’s rolling out, there’s collateral and children who are deaf and hard of hearing are the collateral damage of it.”