Parents frustrated over lack of places at Cork special schools

Andy has a dual diagnosis of autism and an intellectual disability, and is due to leave the school this summer.
Ms Hickey’s concerns were echoed by Claire Madden, who is in a similar situation and has also been advised that there were no places available for her daughter Abbey, who is also turning 12.
Aisling Henebry is also facing a similar situation with her daughter Kayla, who also has a dual diagnosis of autism and an intellectual disability.
Sinn Féin spokesperson on education and Cork South Central TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said he had been contacted by a number of parents who were worried about whether their children would have a place in a special school in Cork in September.
He said that more than 20 children did not have a place in a special school at present and were not in any school. They were most likely receiving home tuition, he said.