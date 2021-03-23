Tue, 23 Mar, 2021 - 19:47

CSO figures: Increase in number of people in Cork staying closer to home

CSO figures: Increase in number of people in Cork staying closer to home

Cork had the fifth-highest percentage of the population staying local in the week ending March 12 while Dublin had the highest at 80%. Pic; Larry Cummins

Breda Graham

A Central Statistics Office’s (CSO) publication has revealed the percentage of people in Cork who remained within 10km of their homes during the first two weeks of March.

The seventh publication of an insight series on mobility, Covid-19 Insight: Mobility During the Pandemic, revealed that 62.7% of people in Cork remained within 10km of their homes in the week ending March 5.

The following week, the week ending March 12, a total of 64.6% of people in Cork remained within 10km of their home, an increase of 1.9%.

Cork had the fifth-highest percentage of the population staying local in the week ending March 12 while Dublin had the highest at 80%. 

The Staying Local Indicator (SLI) data provides daily estimated percentages of county populations that have stayed within 10km of home, averaged over the preceding seven days and is based on statistical analysis of anonymised mobile phone activity records.

The SLI showed that nationally, 65.7% of people stayed within 10km of their home in the week ending March 12.

All counties showed modest SLI increases from the week ending March 5 to the week ending March 12, indicating some tightening of mobility behaviour.

Read More

Covid-19 latest: 371 new cases and 24 deaths reported 

More in this section

Covid-19 latest: 371 new cases and 24 deaths reported  Covid-19 latest: 371 new cases and 24 deaths reported 
judge gavel on a blue wooden background Cork man who threw homeless man down rubbish chute has murder conviction quashed
Gavel, scales of justice and law books 'Mean-spirited' crime saw patient's phone robbed while in hospital
coronaviruscork health
Garda stock

National Slow Down day to urge drivers to reduce speed on Irish roads

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Pet Care: Look after your best friend Pet Care: Look after your best friend
Businesswoman outdoors in the city Take time to understand the future of EU-UK trade
How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY