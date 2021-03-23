Tue, 23 Mar, 2021 - 18:19

Covid-19 latest: 371 new cases and 24 deaths reported 

Figures published this evening show 259 Covid-10 cases were reported in Cork in the last 14 days. Picture Denis Minihane.

Twenty-four more people have died of Covid-19 and a further 371 new cases of the virus have been notified to the Department of Health.

Twelve of the deaths occurred in March, 10 in February and two in January.

Of the new cases, 151 were in Dublin, 31 in Offaly, 27 in Donegal, 25 in Galway, 21 in Meath and the remaining 116 cases are spread across 16 other counties.

There were 16 new cases in Cork. 

The majority of the new cases (75%) are in people under the age of 45.

The median age is 30 years old.

Figures published this evening show 259 Covid-10 cases were reported in Cork in the last 14 days. 

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population, up to March 22nd, is 47,7, the third-lowest figure nationally.

