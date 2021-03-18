'Respect local residents': Frustration after crowds gather at The Lough on St Patrick's Day

Residents living around The Lough in Cork city have expressed their frustration and anger following gatherings at the amenity on St Patrick's Day.

Speaking on 96fm's Opinion Line with PJ Coogan, Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said he had been contacted by concerned residents, some of whom had seen people urinating publicly.

“No matter where you live that is just not acceptable.

"It is profoundly unfair on those residents to have to be dealing with this," he said.

The issues around the Lough go back further than Covid. To be honest residents have been having issues for years. I’ve been contacted by a father of young children with lines of people urinating just outside their front door. That’s just never ok https://t.co/6KUOMrtRNj — Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire (@Donnchadhol) March 18, 2021

“I would ask people to respect local residents.

Empty bottles, cans, etc., placed in bags and a box at the Lough, Cork, after gardaí had to move a crowd on St. Patrick's Day.

"Just think about your own family and your own home and if people were urinating outside the doorway, throwing rubbish around the place, cans. All that kind of stuff," Mr Ó Laoghaire added.

He also pleaded with people ahead of the summer months to use their "sense of cop-on” when it comes to gathering, and to keep local residents in mind.

The crowd is understood to have been largely good natured on St Patrick's Day.

cork city amazes me pic.twitter.com/TpPTVxr9Z1 — kate (@yungkatelynne) March 17, 2021

In a statement on Thursday, gardaí said: “An Garda Síochána did engage with a number of groups over the course of the day, including in The Lough area.

“It is anticipated that a number of FPNs [Fixed Penalty Notices] for breaches of Public Health regulations (including travel restrictions and house parties) will be issued over the coming days.”