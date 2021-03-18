Thu, 18 Mar, 2021 - 13:31

'Respect local residents': Frustration after crowds gather at The Lough on St Patrick's Day

'Respect local residents': Frustration after crowds gather at The Lough on St Patrick's Day

A garda van at the Lough, Cork, after gardaí had to move a crowd on St. Patrick's Day.

Residents living around The Lough in Cork city have expressed their frustration and anger following gatherings at the amenity on St Patrick's Day.

Speaking on 96fm's Opinion Line with PJ Coogan, Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said he had been contacted by concerned residents, some of whom had seen people urinating publicly.

“No matter where you live that is just not acceptable.

"It is profoundly unfair on those residents to have to be dealing with this," he said.

“I would ask people to respect local residents. 

Empty bottles, cans, etc., placed in bags and a box at the Lough, Cork, after gardaí had to move a crowd on St. Patrick's Day.
Empty bottles, cans, etc., placed in bags and a box at the Lough, Cork, after gardaí had to move a crowd on St. Patrick's Day.

"Just think about your own family and your own home and if people were urinating outside the doorway, throwing rubbish around the place, cans. All that kind of stuff," Mr Ó Laoghaire added.

He also pleaded with people ahead of the summer months to use their "sense of cop-on” when it comes to gathering, and to keep local residents in mind.

The crowd is understood to have been largely good natured on St Patrick's Day.

In a statement on Thursday, gardaí said: “An Garda Síochána did engage with a number of groups over the course of the day, including in The Lough area.

“It is anticipated that a number of FPNs [Fixed Penalty Notices] for breaches of Public Health regulations (including travel restrictions and house parties) will be issued over the coming days.”

Read More

Large-scale northside housing proposal needs changes before moving to planning stage

More in this section

Free Sustainability Training Programme to run for six months in South and West Cork Free Sustainability Training Programme to run for six months in South and West Cork
Almost 400 homes and apartments proposed for Cork city suburb Almost 400 homes and apartments proposed for Cork city suburb
Architect designing a commercial building Large-scale northside housing proposal needs changes before moving to planning stage
cork garda#covid-19
St Paul's Special School complete Jerusalema Challenge

St Paul's Special School complete Jerusalema Challenge

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Pet Care: Look after your best friend Pet Care: Look after your best friend
Businesswoman outdoors in the city Take time to understand the future of EU-UK trade
How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY