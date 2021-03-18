Thu, 18 Mar, 2021 - 09:05

Large-scale northside housing proposal needs changes before moving to planning stage

Large-scale northside housing proposal needs changes before moving to planning stage

A strategic housing development (SHD) pre-application consultation had been ongoing for a number of months between Bellmount Developments Limited and An Bord Pleanála.

Sarah O’Dwyer

An Bord Pleanála has said that plans to build 161 build-to-rent apartments on the northside of the city need further consideration before progressing.

A strategic housing development (SHD) pre-application consultation had been ongoing for a number of months between Bellmount Developments Limited and An Bord Pleanála.

The proposal sought to construct 161 build-to-rent apartments at a site on Redforge Road in Blackpool.

The pre-application consultation is a required step for those who wish to apply for planning permission for a SHD with the board.

Discussions between the developers and the board often result in some changes to the original plans, and updated plans can then be submitted under the fast-track SHD scheme.

In this instance, the board has ruled that "further consideration/amendment" is needed before the plans can progress to the application stage.

More in this section

RNLI St Patrick's Day call out to assist four adults and two children on boat off Cork coast RNLI St Patrick's Day call out to assist four adults and two children on boat off Cork coast
Garda stock €70k worth of heroin seized and two arrests made in Cork
St Patrick's Day Taoiseach praises president Biden's steps to bring US 'back to centre stage'
cork developmentplanning
Almost 400 homes and apartments proposed for Cork city suburb

Almost 400 homes and apartments proposed for Cork city suburb

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Pet Care: Look after your best friend Pet Care: Look after your best friend
Businesswoman outdoors in the city Take time to understand the future of EU-UK trade
How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY