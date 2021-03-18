Large-scale northside housing proposal needs changes before moving to planning stage

An Bord Pleanála has said that plans to build 161 build-to-rent apartments on the northside of the city need further consideration before progressing.

A strategic housing development (SHD) pre-application consultation had been ongoing for a number of months between Bellmount Developments Limited and An Bord Pleanála.

The proposal sought to construct 161 build-to-rent apartments at a site on Redforge Road in Blackpool.

The pre-application consultation is a required step for those who wish to apply for planning permission for a SHD with the board.

Discussions between the developers and the board often result in some changes to the original plans, and updated plans can then be submitted under the fast-track SHD scheme.

In this instance, the board has ruled that "further consideration/amendment" is needed before the plans can progress to the application stage.