Cork students' 5k a day fundraiser 'demonstrates true friendship'

THREE first-year students from De La Salle College in Macroom are walking 5k a day for 40 days to raise funds for Cork ARC.

David Neville, James Cuddihy and Ruadhán McKenna are undertaking the challenge for the duration of Lent in memory of David’s late uncle, Daniel Kingston.

Mr Kingston sadly passed away from Hodgkin’s lymphoma at the age of 25 in 2009.

He sat his Leaving Certificate in the De La Salle College Macrom in 2002 and was widely regarded as an excellent student and a skillful footballer. He was highly regarded by his peers and well respected by his teachers.

David is determined to honour and keep his late uncle’s memory alive while raising funds for a great cause.

The principal of De La Salle College Macroom, John Murphy said he is very proud of his three students.

“We are all very proud of them. They have raised a very substantial figure to date for a great cause. They are demonstrating true friendship,” he said.

"Daniel was an excellent student and a great athlete. He was a quality guy and a classy person. We were all deeply affected by his sad and untimely death."

Mr Murphy said the three first-year students will gain so much from embarking on this fundraising initiative. “It was a great initiative by David. They will gain so much from participating in this fundraiser. It is great for character building, organisation, planning and commitment. They are engaging in such a worthwhile event and they deserve great praise.

“They have turned a very sad event into a very positive event. They are great lads. I am very impressed with their determination and generosity. They are great ambassadors for our school,” he added.