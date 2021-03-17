Judge says it was a 'miracle no one was killed' as he jails Cork man for dangerous driving

A motorist who allegedly drove at gardaí during a lengthy escapade of dangerous driving put his behaviour down to “panic and stupidity.”

Sergeant Gearóid Davis outlined the background to the incident including the evidence that the driver drove at a garda car and that gardaí had to take evasive action and there was no collision.

Solicitor Pat Horan for the defendant Aaron Buckley said the defendant was pleading guilty to seven charges of dangerous driving and failing to remain at the scene for gardaí.

However, Mr Horan said Buckley did not accept the evidence that he had driven at gardaí.

Judge Olann Kelleher acknowledged this difference as he imposed a six-month jail term on Buckley of Foyle Avenue, Knocknaheeny, Cork, and banned him from driving for eight years.

The judge said, “In the dangerous driving, gardaí say he drove at them, he says otherwise – that is fair enough.”

In the course of sentencing in the case, Judge Kelleher also said, “It is a miracle no one was killed. He went through red lights, he went through junctions. He drove at gardaí.”

Sergeant Davis said the incident at the centre of the case occurred after 3 a.m. back on June 3, 2017.

The car driven by Aaron Buckley was spotted travelling from Colmcille Road to Bakers Road and increasing speed as it went on to Templeacre Avenue and Presentation Road, crossing Cathedral Road and to Orrery Road and Mount Eden Road and Mount Nebo Aveue.

“It continued on to Roman Street and went through a red light.

“At Dublin Hill it collided with a taxi and failed to stop.

“At Chapel Gate, Ballyvolane he drove in the direction of gardaí. Gardaí had to use batons to break a window in his car to stop him from driving,” the sergeant said.

Mr Horan solicitor said, “There is no gainsaying the driving was really really bad. He left home to go to a local shop to get cigarettes. He panicked when he saw the guards.

“He has no convictions since this occurred. He is 29 and he has always worked.

“This is a bad situation that arose from a sense of panic and stupidity. He kept going. The situation overcame him.”