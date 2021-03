Pupils at Gaelscoil an Chaisleáin, Tanner Park, Ballincollig were treated to warm sunshine and cool ice cream at school ahead of St Patrick's Day.

A pupil at Gaelscoil an Chaisleáin, Tanner Park, Ballincollig enjoying sunshine and ice cream at school ahead of St Patrick's Day.

School secretary Emma said all the children enjoyed a long overdue and very special celebration of Lá Fhéile Pádraig on Tuesday.

School secretary Emma said all the children enjoyed a long overdue and very special celebration of Lá Fhéile Pádraig on Tuesday.

The festivities included a colourful, creative parade,"cluichí agus rince Gaelach" and the surprise arrival of Mr Cool's ice-cream van.

The festivities included a colourful, creative parade,"cluichí agus rince Gaelach" and the surprise arrival of Mr Cool's ice-cream van.

The treats and weather were enjoyed together ahead of St Patrick's Day on Wednesday.