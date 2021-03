A MAN is being questioned today about criminal damage at a graveyard in Ballincollig.

The man, who is in his 60s, was arrested this morning in Ballincollig and taken to Togher garda station where he is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He is being questioned following a report received by gardaí on Sunday about damage caused to 16 headstones in a graveyard on Station Road in the town.