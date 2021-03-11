Watch: Taoiseach on his childhood in Cork and the importance of having self-confidence 

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin made an appearance on the RTÉ Home School Hub this morning, discussing some of his memories growing up in Turners Cross while offering some words of advice to Ireland’s younger generation.

Speaking on the Home School Hub on RTÉ 2, the Taoiseach described his time growing up in Turners Cross in a family with five children.

Mr Martin said that he had a “great bond” with his twin brother “which lasts to the present day”.

“We did almost everything together and he was a great support,” he said.

When it came to secondary school, Mr Martin said that while his strength was English, his twin brother preferred Maths and the pair would help one another out.

“It’s a great sense of strength being a twin. In school it was interesting.

"Later on, when I went into Secondary School, I was kind of good at the English and he was good at the Maths and he’d go off and get the sums done with other pupils and I’d do the English."

“We compared notes like that and we helped each other out with the different subjects,” added Mr Martin.

Admittedly, while his twin brother was always early for school, Mr Martin said that he was usually two or three minutes late.

He told Seamus, Home School Hub’s resident pooch, that he supports Cork City and Manchester United and enjoys reading, watching sport and walking his dog, Setanta in his spare time.

Growing up in Turners Cross, the Taoiseach said that soccer and rugby were the main sports he played and shared the story of how he lost his front tooth.

“At the time, we all played on the streets- mainly soccer was played on the streets, but we also played rugby on the streets on concrete.

“I lost my first front tooth playing rugby on concrete because the lads piled on top of me.”

“I’ve worn a crown ever since.”

Offering advice to young viewers, Mr Martin said that the biggest challenge he finds in young people is a lack of confidence.

“I remember doing my first television interview, I was afraid. Would I do alright? Would I make a mess of it? Those fears are always there.

"We all lack self-confidence so the most important thing of life for all of us is to try and develop belief in ourselves, self-esteem, self-respect, self-confidence. That is very, very important.”