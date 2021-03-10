Watch: Taoiseach talks self-esteem on RTÉ kids show

Kids across the country are in for a treat on Thursday as the Taoiseach Micheál Martin is to appear on Home School Hub on RTÉ Two.

The Cork man who is running the country will be talking about growing up in Turners Cross in Cork city, being a twin, being late for school, and how he lost his first front tooth playing rugby on his street (and how he's worn a crown since).

Mr Martin will also be encouraging children around their self-esteem and recalls his own lack of confidence early in his career.

The Taoiseach said a lack of self-confidence is something we all struggle with.

“The biggest challenge I have found in young people is a lack of confidence, people don’t believe they can do things but they actually can. We all have that.

“I remember doing my first Television interview, I was afraid would I do alright, would I make a mess of it, those fears are always there, we all lack self-confidence.

“So the most important thing in life is to develop belief in ourselves, self-esteem, self-respect and self-confidence.” https://youtu.be/bnWxbam3QbE An Taoiseach on self-esteem | RTÉ Home School Hub Mr Martin also has a chat with Home School Hub's resident pooch Seamus about his own dog ‘Setanta’ - a ‘dangerous’ Bichon Frise.

https://youtu.be/OQP_fVCxfB4 Tune in to Home School Hub this Thursday morning at 10am on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player.