Cork Bishop: Young people must not be forgotten about in pandemic

CHURCH of Ireland Bishop of Cork, Dr Paul Colton has reassured young people that they have not been ‘forgotten’ about in the midst of the global pandemic.

Dr Colton said he recently reached out to young people who were due to receive their confirmation this year just to remind them they are in his prayers.

“I wrote to the pupils on the date they were supposed to get their confirmation. One year on I wanted to reach out to say that you are not forgotten and they are often in my prayers. The last year has been an unknown territory for us all.”

Dr Colton said he sympathises with the huge changes and the many adjustments young people have had to make in the last year.

“The past year has been very tough for lots of people. Their age group in particular has had an especially tough time. Remote learning, not getting into school, not being able to meet up with their friends in the various clubs. The places they would usually go to hang out with friends and to make new ones. These places are all closed.”

Dr Colton said he is still seeking out ways to host the confirmation service for both last year and this year’s recipients.

“I have been trying to figure out how I would go about hosting the confirmation service. We also have a new group of people who should be making plans for their confirmation this year.

"There will be a lot of confirmations to do when we are eventually free to do them.

“The problem is they are among the biggest gatherings every year with families travelling from all over the world. All of this has made pressing on impossible. That will be the case for some time yet unfortunately. I look forward to the time when I will be able to meet the young people for their confirmation.”

Dr Colton said young people need to keep chatting to the people around them if they are finding it tough at present.

“While this is a lonely time, you are not alone. We are all in the same boat. It is not easy at times. Keep talking to the people around you and don’t be afraid to talk about how you are feeling,” he added.