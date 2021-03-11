Calls for women to be involved in Covid-19 planning ahead of any potential fourth Covid wave

Dr Niamh Lynch, a consultant paediatrician at the Bon Secours Hospital who is involved in the group Covid Women’s Voices, noted how the majority of those working in healthcare are female, while women are also more likely to have a caring role in the family.
Dr Lynch said support would be needed in regards to these duties, and particularly childcare, in the event of another wave. She called for a plan that is clear and that takes “the needs of women, which are different to the needs of men, into account”.
Meanwhile, in a statement, the Covid Women’s Voices group has asked that its “ideas and concerns are heeded in the decision-making process”.
They have also called for the reclassification of children’s shoes and clothing as essential items amid the return to school.
The calls come as Covid-19 cases in Cork have begun to rise, with 41 cases notified in the county yesterday, up from 21 on Tuesday and less than five on Monday.