Cork city protest live: Heavy Garda presence as hundreds gather on Patrick Street 

There is a major garda presence in Cork city centre this afternoon where a large crowd has gathered to take part in an anti-lockdown demonstration.

The Garda helicopter can be seen hovering over the city as several hundred people gather on Patrick Street.

#corkprotest Many have gathered on Patrick Street to protest lockdown restrictions pic.twitter.com/IkNaBH3DJZ — Roisin Burke (@Journo_lady) March 6, 2021

Scenes from the protest due to begin at 2pm in Cork city centre today #iestaff pic.twitter.com/qxPjYeCutC — Noel Baker (@noelbaker1) March 6, 2021

Some are carrying anti-lockdown placards and others are handing out leaflets referencing ‘fake politicians’.

Some side streets off Patrick Street have been cordoned off and there are groups of uniformed gardaí in place the length of the main street.

One arrest was made earlier, when a man refused to comply with directions from gardaí, but a garda spokesperson said the arrest was ‘not linked to any demonstration or movement’.

It is understood he was a street performer and he is currently detained at Anglesea Street Garda Station.

Garda sources told The Echo that major resources were put in place for today’s policing operation.

A demonstration in Dublin last week led to ugly scenes, with three gardaí injured and more than 20 people arrested.

But rally organisers insisted today’s event will be peaceful and ignored calls from politicians to cancel it.

Spokesperson Diarmaid Ó Cadhla said: “Saturday’s event will be a peaceful family one, including a number of speakers and musicians, everyone should attend”.

As well as policing potential public order issues, gardaí will be enforcing public health regulations this afternoon, because the event is deemed non-essential. Gardaí have said they will also be enforcing the 5km travel limit regulations.