Wed, 03 Mar, 2021 - 22:10

Cork family raise funds for life-changing surgery for five-year-old Ali 

Cork family raise funds for life-changing surgery for five-year-old Ali 

Ali Murphy was diagnosed with spastic diplegia Cerebral Palsy when she was 18 months.

Maeve Lee

A Cork family have launched a fundraiser in the hopes of raising enough money to cover the costs of life-changing surgery for their five-year-old daughter.

Five-year-old Ali Murphy was diagnosed with spastic diplegia Cerebral Palsy at 18 months.

For Ali, it is mainly her legs that are affected as she has tightness or spasticity which means that she is unable to stand or walk on her own.

Unfortunately, there is no cure for Cerebral Palsy, however, there is a surgery that can help her to gain more independence.

This surgery, Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR), will remove the spasticity in Ali's muscles, making it easier for her to move.

“She uses a little walker to get around and she uses a wheelchair for long distances,” said Ali’s Dad, Neville Murphy.

“She isn’t as mobile as she could be so this surgery, we hope, would give her the increased independence that she needs.”

After a lot of research, parents Neville and Laura Murphy have received a date for the life-changing surgery in Leeds Children's Hospital which will give Ali the best chance at being able to walk on her own.

Ali Murphy. Pic courtesy of Neville Murphy
Ali Murphy. Pic courtesy of Neville Murphy

“It just gives her a shot really and that’s the visible thing, but it will ease her pain basically,” said Mr Murphy, “She has had this since day one, so we don’t know what pain she’s in because she’s used to the pain, but she sleeps kind of curled up…and she does complain sometimes of pains in the night-time and she’s just used to them.”

“The intangible benefit that we won’t be able to see is it will ease her pain,” he added.

The combined costs of the surgery, including physio and time in Leeds, however, is approximately €80,000.

After receiving a surgery date for April just a few weeks ago, Ali’s parents are hoping to raise enough funds to cover the costs.

So far, they have raised over €54,000 and they have been “blown away” by the support from their local community in Crosshaven.

“There really is a community spirit. We’re not here that long, we came over from Monkstown probably about five years ago, but a lot of people would have seen her from going around in her walker and unbeknownst to us, a lot of people would have known her just to see,” said Mr Murphy.

Ali’s parents have also given special thanks to her school, Educate Together in Carrigaline and Heronswood Childcare for their support.

Mr Murphy described Ali as “feisty” and “independent” and with the local community rallying around them, the family are hopeful that they will meet their target in time.

To donate, visit  Allegra’s SDR Journey.

Read More

WATCH: Cork 4-year-old goes viral with his brilliant explanation of Covid
 

More in this section

Free School plans Government would support wearing of face masks in children aged 6 to 11 if recommended, says Minister
Budget 2021 Shortfall of vaccines will be made-up in coming days, says Taoiseach
Covid-19 Press Conf Monday 1st March 2021 Covid-19 latest: 25 additional deaths and 566 confirmed cases 
cork people
Bon Secours staff to ballot for strike action

Bon Secours staff to ballot for strike action

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage? Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage?
#MakingItHappen: Local Enterprise Offices give SMEs the boost they need #MakingItHappen: Local Enterprise Offices give SMEs the boost they need
Portrait of happy Cute adorable toddler boy sitting on green grass and eating ripe juicy organic apple in fruit garden under tre Diabetes Ireland: Online supports bring peace of mind in face of pandemic

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY