WATCH: Cork 4-year-old goes viral with his brilliant explanation of Covid

A four-year-old from County Cork has astounded the nation after a video of him explaining how Covid and other viruses work has gone viral.

Ciarán O’Keeffe is currently in playschool in Buttevant where he lives with his mother Grainne and his father Dan, but his mother said he is a very curious pre-schooler and is always learning new things at home.

“He is very interested and he has a great memory,” Grainne told The Echo, “and he doesn’t just remember things, he understands them.”

Grainne said that Ciarán is always reading the information leaflets that get delivered to their home and asking questions about the contents of the post.

“He is gas, even when we drive to the beach, he knows all the road signs, all the way, before we come to them.”

Ciarán’s mother, who is a healthcare assistant at Marymount Hospice, where she has been for the past six years, said with the lockdown, her young son has been watching more TV and he found an explainer series on Netflix called Ask the Storybots.

“That’s where he learned all about viruses. He was watching one of the episodes and next thing he wanted to play a game where he was the T cells and I was the virus.”

Ciarán’s father Dan took the video and they sent it to the family WhatsApp to share.

“My brother Niall emailed it to Professor Luke O’Neill and he emailed back saying it was superb and we should put it online as it would go viral,” Grainne said.

Ciaran’s parent’s put it online and the next day Ciarán was on the Dermot and Dave show on Today FM chatting about the virus and how it works.

“He was on the radio in the middle of his breakfast, it was very funny and my friend got him a doctor’s outfit, so he is mad about that at the moment, going around giving us all ‘blood tests’”

Ciarán is currently in playschool and Grainne said the teachers are always saying it is gas the things her little fella comes out with.

“I don’t know if they are just saying it or if he is really funny. We are so used to him, we don’t pay any notice!”

Ciarán will be off to Primary school in September.