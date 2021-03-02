Councillor proposes building on northside illegal dumping site

THE issue of illegal dumping and anti-social behaviour on the Tarry Path/Black Path in Mayfield is to be raised at the next North East city council meeting by Labour councillor John Maher.

The issue came to the fore after a car was burnt out there last Friday night, with emergency services called to put out the blaze.

Mr Maher suggested step-down housing for older members of the community would be a good use of the space, which was currently the site of regular illegal dumping.

“It’s a no brainer. It would give older people a smaller home, it would free up homes in the area and it would keep the community together. It’s ideal.”

In terms of the ongoing issues in the area, Mr Maher said it was very frustrating for local residents to witness the unruly behaviour in the vicinity of their homes.

“It’s not fair and it’s not right. I can see how it could create a ‘why am I bothering?’ mentality,” he said.

With regard to short-term measures, Mr Maher said barriers needed to be considered.

“It needs to be blocked off, but you also need to allow emergency access, so we need to be clever about it.”

Mr Maher said the issue of the Tarry Path/Black Path was discussed in January and he would be seeking an update at the next North East meeting on what way plans were developing in relation to the area.

“So many people are being put out by this. The rubbish that builds up there is soul destroying. It is everything from couches to washing machines to bags of rubbish.”

The Labour councillor acknowledged the efforts of the council to tackle this by keeping the grass cut short so rubbish stood out more. He said that the council had also been clearing the rubbish from the area.

Chatting about the future plans for the area, Mr Maher said action was needed.

“I will be bringing it up at the next North East meeting and I hope to find out where we are at. I don’t want to be talking about this in 10 years’ time. Housing is the best thing to do in my opinion.”

Cork City Council was contacted for comment in relation to upcoming projects or plans in the area, but no comment was provided at the time of going to print.