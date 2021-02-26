Car fire in Mayfield sparks fear and frustration

A car was set alight on Friday night at the Tarry Path in Mayfield sparking frustration and fear in local residents.

Local Labour councillor John Maher said he was very annoyed by the latest incident in the area known as the Tarry Path or the Black Path.

The area has a notorious history of dumping, along with other illegal activity.

Posting on Facebook, Mr Maher said: “It’s Friday night - 9.30 pm, we should be starting to watch the Late Late or whatever!” The Fire Brigade were called to the incident around 9 pm, one unit attended the blaze.

Mr Maher acknowledged it was a complex problem that required a lot of collaboration but also said the issue needed people to cop on.

“Yes, we need to do something in Cork City Council but whoever is doing this needs to cop on and the Gardai need to come in and ensure it’s stopped!”

“It’s so frustrating that this happens, neighbours terrorised and often our frontline workers attached! Enough is enough.”