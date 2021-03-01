Over €8.1m announced for Cork housing adaption grants

CORK City Council and Cork County Council will receive combined funding to the tune of over €8.1 million for home adaptation grants for older people, those with a disability and people with mobility issues.

The funding allocation is part of a €75 million fund for housing adaptation grants across the country announced by the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien and Minister of State for Local Government and Planning, Peter Burke.

The grants are 80% exchequer funded through the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, with 20% funding from the local authority.

Cork City Council will receive a combined total of €2,261,680, while Cork County Council will receive a combined total of €5,916,133 to support people in Cork with the repairs and other adaptations they need to live in their homes.

Grants of up to €30,000 are available to help people with a disability in carrying out works required to make a house more suitable for their needs, up to €8,000 to assist older people to have necessary repairs or improvements carried out and up to €6,000 for mobility aids.

"These grants can help create employment opportunities for builders and businesses in Cork and help reduce the dependency on our health services by supporting independent living for as long as possible," Fine Gael TD for Cork North Central Colm Burke said, welcoming the news.

"Minister O’Brien also stated that while the current shutdown in construction activity remains in place, people should know that housing adaptation works can continue with the consent of the homeowner and once public health guidelines are adhered to."