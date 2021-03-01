Funding for Cork northside projects welcomed

A CORK city councillor has welcomed significant funding towards 14 projects across the northside to help and advance communities in sport, education, family support, community development, environment and health.

Funding to the tune of €343,750 has been secured for these projects under the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government.

Groups that have been awarded funding include St Vincent’s Hurling and Football Club, St Mary’s Senior Citizens Club and Churchfield Community Trust.

The funding follows the opening of new houses in the Knocknaheeny area.

Commenting, local Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald said the funding of community projects in line with new housing is essential.

"I've always campaigned for social and economic funding to run side by side with the construction of the houses as regeneration is more than bricks and mortar and is all about the people," he said.

In 2018 the 'Socio-Economic & Environmental Profile of Knocknaheeny and the City North West Quarter (CNWQ) Regeneration Area' was carried out by University College Cork.

This report analysed the 2016 census data giving a snapshot of the needs of the area.

The profile contains key baseline information and recommendations which shape the implementation of the regeneration scheme.

Funding for 14 projects has now been secured under the Social, Environmental and Economic Plan (SEEP).

"Through a variety of projects and clubs, residents can access activities with a health and social gain.

"It's a great boost and Minister Darragh O' Brien TD committed to Regeneration when I met him before Christmas," Mr Fitzgerald said.

His party colleague Councillor John Sheehan said that this funding will be vital to local groups when they open up after Covid restrictions are lifted.