Gardaí believe human remains discovered in East Cork are female (70s)

GARDAÍ have issued an appeal this morning in relation to the discovery of unidentified skeletal remains in East Cork earlier this year.

The remains were discovered by workers developing a greenway along the old railway line about 3km east of Midleton at around 4.30pm on Tuesday, January 5.

It was initially thought the remains were male. However, a meticulous search of the area by gardaí led to the discovery of further skeletal remains, which led investigators to believe the remains were female.

It's understood the skeletal remains have not been identified to any known missing people or other investigation currently ongoing at this time.

Forensic examinations suggest the woman was in her 70s at the time of her death, approximately five foot two in height, large-framed, wore dentures and suffered from arthritis.

Gardaí believe the body is from the last 10 years.

DNA samples have been compared against the National DNA Database but no positive match has been found at this time.

Examinations of the missing person's records have also not identified any positive matches.

An Garda Síochána are appealing to the public for information on the identity of skeletal remains discovered at a construction site on the Midleton to Youghal Greenway on the 5th January, 2021.

A white nightdress type garment was discovered at the scene.

Background:

At 5pm on Tuesday 5th January 2021, Gardaí were notified by construction workers to the scene of a suspected human skull found at a construction site on the Midleton to Youghal Greenway just off the Shanty Path at Roxborough, Midleton, Co. Cork.

The scene was preserved and the Coroner was contacted. State Pathologist, Dr. Margaret Bolster carried out an on-site examination and subsequently completed a post mortem at Cork University Hospital.

The scene was also examined by a Forensic Anthropologist, and Garda Scenes of Crime Examiners.

An incident room was established at Midleton Garda Station and a Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to oversee the investigation.

The area was extensively searched in challenging weather conditions over the following nine days by members of the Cork North Divisional Search Team.

During the course of that search a complete skeletal remains were located.

An item of clothing was also recovered which is described as a white nightdress type garment (image attached).

House to house enquiries have been undertaken in the local area, local missing person records have been reviewed as have missing person records retained by the Garda National Missing Persons Unit.

The investigation is ongoing and further scientific resources, including Carbon Dating have been engaged as part of the investigation.

An Garda Síochána is appealing to the public for any information, no matter how small, they might have to help.

Someone in the community must know how the female skeletal remains came to be at this locally known "tipping point” off the Shanty Path at Roxborough, Midleton, Co. Cork.

An Garda Síochána are determined to formally identify the deceased and treat her with the respect and dignity that she deserves.

An Garda Síochána want to provide closure for a family that, at this early stage, remain unknown and ensure that the remains are brought to a final resting place.

Any person with information can contact investigating Gardaí at the incident room at Midleton Garda Station 021 – 4621550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.