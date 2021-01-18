Gardaí awaiting DNA results on human remains found near Midleton

DNA results on samples taken from the human remains found in east Cork almost two weeks ago could take another week.

The remains were found near the Shanty Gate on the old railway line at Westpark, 3km east of Midleton, at around 4.30pm on Tuesday, January 5.

Samples were sent for DNA analysis last week and a garda spokesman said today that results are not expected for a further week as the process takes up to a fortnight.

An examination of the remains has been carried out by the assistant state pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster at Cork University Hospital. Dr Bolster also visited the scene where the remains were discovered. A forensic anthropologist has been working with investigators.

Carbon dating is expected to be used to help establish how long the remains were there.

The remains were discovered by workers developing a greenway along the old railway line.

Items of clothing and an item of jewellery found close to the remains will also be examined as possible clues in identifying the person’s identity.

It was initially thought the remains were male when the skull was first found. However, a meticulous search of the area by gardaí led to the discovery of further skeletal remains, which have led investigators to believe the remains could be belonging to a woman.

Gardai are now looking back over the files of missing people in the area in recent decades as part of their bid to identify the body.

While they initially thought the remains were historical, gardaí are now exploring the possibility that they are more recent.