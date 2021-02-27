First Covid-19 vaccinations at centre at MTU campus in Cork to take place today

The first vaccinations at the Covid-19 vaccination centre at the Bishopstown campus of Munster Technological University (MTU) will take place today, with approximately 350 people to be vaccinated.

The centre will see GPs vaccinate patients from certain GP practices aged 85 or over, by appointment only.

The centre will first be used by a number of GP practices to vaccinate patients aged 70 and over and at a later date, it will be used as a public vaccination centre.

As part of this GP vaccination roll-out, approximately 350 people aged 85 and over will receive their first doses of a vaccine from GPs from practices across Cork city and East Cork today.

The HSE has said that it is very grateful to MTU for its support to the HSE in establishing the vaccination centre in the Melbourn building.

It comes towards the end of the second week of the three-week programme to deliver the first vaccines to those who are aged 85 and over.

Over at least six weeks, the centre will operate as a hub for these GPs to administer vaccinations to their patients who are aged over 70.

They will vaccinate an expected 2,500 people aged 70 and over over the coming weekends.

Once vaccine supplies reach a point where the general population can be vaccinated, the centre will then also operate as a community vaccination centre, vaccinating the general public by appointment.

When the centre is fully operational, it will have up to 40 booths and will be capable of vaccinating up to 3,000 people a day, based on supply and an estimate of eight vaccinations an hour within each booth.

While the majority of people will receive their vaccines at their GPs’ own surgeries, the vaccination hub at MTU provides for some GPs to come together to administer the vaccine as efficiently as possible.

GPs will schedule appointments for their own patients and will be in direct contact with their patients to arrange the appointments.

Preparations for a network of public vaccination centres across Cork are currently in progress, with plans for centres at City Hall in the city centre, the MTU Bishopstown campus, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Mallow GAA club and West Cork, alternating between Clonakilty GAA club and Bantry Primary Care Centre.