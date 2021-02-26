Gardaí urge people to stay home this weekend as they reveal 9,800 Covid-19 related fines have been issued 

Gardaí have urged people to stay home this weekend and say if people are going out they should plan their activities and ensure they exercise within their 5km.

The appeal comes as An Garda Síochána reveal that it has now issued approximately 9,800 Covid-19 fines across the range of all Covid-19 breaches.

More than 1,500 Covid-19 related fines have been issued in Cork.

Nationally, as of close of business on Thursday, 7,566 €100 fines had been issued for non-essential travel.

Some 341 €500 fines were issued for non-essential journeys to airports/ports, however, the total number of €100 and €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports is 716.

Some 277 €500 fines had been issued for organising a house party and 1,109 €150 fines for attending a house party.

A total of 187 fines of €80 each have been issued for not wearing a face covering.

Weekend patrols

Gardaí say they will be continuing nationwide checkpoints and high visibility patrols at public amenities, parks and beauty spots across the country this weekend in support of public health regulations.

“An Garda Síochána is again advising the public of the need to plan their activities over the weekend to take account that people are only allowed to exercise within 5km of their home. People are reminded that the 5km limit includes the distance travelled from their home to a location for exercise. In other words, you can’t travel more than 5km to a location to exercise.

“The public should also be aware that if a driver is found to be in breach of the non-essential travel regulations that not only can the driver be fined, but their adult passengers as well. This is also the case for adults in groups undertaking activities such as cycling or walking – every adult in such a group can be fined,” a spokesperson said.

Vast majority compliant

Speaking today, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said, "The vast majority of people are complying with the public health regulations. This is vital in bringing down the Covid-19 infection rate. We know it has meant major sacrifices for people and we thank them for their great efforts.

"The best way of keeping safe this weekend is to stay home. If you are going out, please stay within your 5km, limit your contacts with others, maintain social distancing, and regularly wash your hands.

"We all have a role to play in tackling the spread of Covid-19. This is an individual and collective responsibility. Unfortunately, there appears to be some people who don’t believe it is their responsibility. Having such an attitude puts themselves, their loved ones and anyone they come into contact with at risk of getting a virus that has killed more than 4,000 of our fellow citizens.”