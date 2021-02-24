Wed, 24 Feb, 2021 - 15:20

More than 100 people detected breaching Covid restrictions in Cork last weekend

Cork city is consistently among the highest areas of the country in recent weeks for breaches of the regulations.

Ann Murphy

MORE than 100 people were detected for flouting Covid-19 regulations in Cork city last weekend.

Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin revealed the figure to The Echo, saying that people who flout the public health guidelines are "irresponsible".

Up to last Thursday, 898 fines had been issued in Cork city division for breaches of guidelines, while there were 262 in Cork North and 205 in Cork West.

And he said that Cork city is consistently among the highest areas of the country in recent weeks for breaches of the regulations.

In the first weekend of February, more than 200 fines were issued in the city division.

Chief Supt McPolin said: "We had more than 100 detections concerning house parties and people who were travelling for non-essential journeys."

He added: "It is very important that people abide by the regulations.

We are in a pandemic after all. By holding a party or a household event, you are being in breach of the regulations. People have to realise that."

Level 5 restrictions are set to remain in place until at least April 5, with a ban on non-essential travel, and a ban on household visits unless for care of the vulnerable and childcare, or as part of a support bubble. Travel restrictions do not apply in the case of domestic violence or to escape a risk of harm, whether to the person or to another person, according to gardaí.

€100 fines are in place for travelling beyond 5km, while the fine for attending an indoor gathering is €150. Organisation of a gathering can result in a €500 fine.

A garda spokesman said: "People issued with a COVID-19 related fine have 28 days to pay the fine. Anyone who fails to pay their fine within 28 days will receive a Court date shortly after. It is a matter for the Court, but failure to pay the FPN can result in conviction for a first offence in the District Court in a fine of €1,000 and/or imprisonment. Courts are also open to reporting by local and national media."

