Fri, 26 Feb, 2021 - 07:00

Cork man who threw heroin in flowerpot while fleeing gardaí jailed

Cork man who threw heroin in flowerpot while fleeing gardaí jailed

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the young man had nine previous convictions for having drugs for his own use and two for obstructing drugs searches.

Liam Heylin

A YOUNG man ran from gardaí in Cork city centre and threw three deals of heroin into a flowerpot as he fled.

That was back on December 16 2018 and now at Cork District Court, 28-year-old Shane Byrne of Convent Road, Blackrock, Cork, has been jailed for six months.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed that sentence on the young man for possessing the illegal drug and for obstructing the search.

Garda Derry O’Brien observed the defendant at Market Lane on December 16, 2018 and became suspicious that he had drugs in his possession.

As Garda O’Brien approached, Shane Byrne ran and threw something into a large flowerpot on the street.

This package was retrieved and found to contain three deals of Diamorphine.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the young man had nine previous convictions for having drugs for his own use and two for obstructing drugs searches.

Defence solicitor, Diane Hallahan, said the incident dated back over two years and that he did make admissions when the matter was investigated.

“He had an addiction that spiralled out of control. He is doing well in prison concentrating on artwork and cookery,” Ms Hallahan said.

Judge Kelleher imposed a sentence of six months on Shane Byrne.

Read More

Cork man who was jailed for stealing  zero-alcohol beer from brewery appears before court for separate burglary at same brewery

More in this section

Covid-19 Press Conf Thursday 25th February 2021 Covid-19: 35 further deaths, 613 new cases
Backpack of school child. Face mask and sanitizer. Cork primary school teachers 'apprehensive' about return to classrooms
Man who verbally abused garda and called him 'a Dirty Dub' convicted in court in his absence  Man who verbally abused garda and called him 'a Dirty Dub' convicted in court in his absence 
#courtscork courtcourts
Swimmer rescued in 'complex' operation after being washed into a sea cave in West Cork

Swimmer rescued in 'complex' operation after being washed into a sea cave in West Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage? Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage?
#MakingItHappen: Local Enterprise Offices give SMEs the boost they need #MakingItHappen: Local Enterprise Offices give SMEs the boost they need
Portrait of happy Cute adorable toddler boy sitting on green grass and eating ripe juicy organic apple in fruit garden under tre Diabetes Ireland: Online supports bring peace of mind in face of pandemic

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY