Cork man who threw heroin in flowerpot while fleeing gardaí jailed

A YOUNG man ran from gardaí in Cork city centre and threw three deals of heroin into a flowerpot as he fled.

That was back on December 16 2018 and now at Cork District Court, 28-year-old Shane Byrne of Convent Road, Blackrock, Cork, has been jailed for six months.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed that sentence on the young man for possessing the illegal drug and for obstructing the search.

Garda Derry O’Brien observed the defendant at Market Lane on December 16, 2018 and became suspicious that he had drugs in his possession.

As Garda O’Brien approached, Shane Byrne ran and threw something into a large flowerpot on the street.

This package was retrieved and found to contain three deals of Diamorphine.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the young man had nine previous convictions for having drugs for his own use and two for obstructing drugs searches.

Defence solicitor, Diane Hallahan, said the incident dated back over two years and that he did make admissions when the matter was investigated.

“He had an addiction that spiralled out of control. He is doing well in prison concentrating on artwork and cookery,” Ms Hallahan said.

Judge Kelleher imposed a sentence of six months on Shane Byrne.