Cork man who was jailed for stealing  zero-alcohol beer from brewery appears before court for separate burglary at same brewery

A Cork man who went to the trouble of breaking into a brewery to steal drink only got away with the alcohol-free product Heineken 0.0.

The judge said it must have been an embarrassing burglary for the man.

He got a six-month jail term for that burglary last Monday and he was back in court for another similar burglary at the same brewery today.

Judge Olann Kelleher commented, “This is the man who broke into the brewery and got zero alcohol Heineken – I’d say he was embarrassed by that.”

Roy Kelly formerly of St. John’s Square, Blackpool, Cork, was sentenced on Monday to trespassing to steal at Heineken brewery Leitrim Street, Cork.

Kelly pleaded guilty today to going to the brewery to steal beer on another date.

The judge quipped, “He got jail last week when he took some non-alcoholic stuff so he went back for the real stuff.”

While it appeared that way, the matter was clarified by defence solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher, who said that the offence actually predated the burglary for which Kelly got the six months on Monday.

In other words, last Monday’s sentence related to a burglary at Heineken on December 27 2020 when he got away with the no-alcohol beer. Today he was before Cork District Court for the theft of beer from Heineken on April 12 2020. That beer did contain alcohol.

Judge Kelleher said he would not add to Kelly’s time in jail. He imposed another six-month sentence today and made it concurrent with what was imposed earlier in the week.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said Kelly, who is in his 30s, had 50 previous convictions including four counts of burglary and six for theft.