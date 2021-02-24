Spectacular drone footage shows flooding from Fermoy's Blackwater River

Footage taken by a local videographer shows the extent of flooding in Fermoy from the sky as the Blackwater River burst its banks following heavy rainfall.

Videographer Donal O'Lochlainn's drone footage captures the condition of the town where flood barriers were fully erected overnight.

Cork County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team convened again this morning to assess the impact of significant amounts of rainfall over the past two days.

The team said that river levels in Fermoy peaked at approximately 5am and were approximately 22cm below their highest recorded level of 4.48m in December 2015.

Bridge Street in Fermoy is currently closed and will reopen as soon as river levels recede further and three properties were impacted by the flooding.

Elsewhere across the county, rain gauges in the catchment upstream of Mallow recorded almost 100mm or 4 inches of rain in the last 24 hours.

A Fermoy town council sign partly submerged in the floodwater of the River Blackwater in Fermoy, Co Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

The River Blackwater peaked at approximately 10pm in the town, reaching approximately 15cm below its highest recorded level during the December 2015 flooding.

Other locations across Cork County including Bandon, Clonakilty, and Skibbereen were successfully defended over the last 24 hours.

Many routes across the county have been affected by recent adverse weather

⚠️Please continue to exercise caution

💠Floods & Hazards pic.twitter.com/Nu3xVhaYb4 — Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) February 24, 2021

Council crews were on standby throughout and had set up equipment in numerous other known problems locations such as Bantry and Rosscarbery.

In Dunmanway, the use of up to six pumps and tractors with pumping equipment prevented properties from the impact of flood waters.

The flood barriers erected on Thomas Kent Bridge over the Blackwater blocking off flooding to Brian Boru Square Fermoy, Co Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

While several roads have reopened, localised flooding and fallen trees continue to impact on some roads.

Details of road closures can be found by visiting https://mapalerts.corkcoco.ie/en/gismap and motorists have been asked to exercise extreme caution as driving conditions may be hazardous.