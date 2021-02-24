Wed, 24 Feb, 2021 - 11:00

River Lee will be 'very slow' to recede to a non-flood state, Cork City Council warns

Whilst the weather warnings for Cork have expired, Cork City Council has said the River Lee may take "a number of days or longer to fully revert to a non-flood state" following the heavy rainfall over the past two days. Picture: Dan Linehan

Amy Nolan

Whilst the weather warnings for Cork have expired, Cork City Council has said the River Lee may take "a number of days or longer to fully revert to a non-flood state" following the heavy rainfall over the past two days.

In a statement issued this morning, the council has warned that "there is still a lot of water in the catchment that fell yesterday and overnight".

"This water will take a number of days to wash through the river systems.

"Cork City Council can confirm that many of the smaller rivers are beginning to recede and things at these locations look like they will improve throughout the day.

"However some of the larger rivers, including the Lee, Shournagh and Bride will continue to experience very high river levels for a number of hours to come.

"The River Lee in particular will be very slow to recede, and may in fact take a number of days or longer to fully revert to a non-flood state," the council said.

As such it is expected that flooding and road closures to the west of the city including the Cloghroe Road, Lee Road, Inniscarra Road and possibly the Carrigrohane Road will continue to remain closed today and into tomorrow.

The council said flood levels will continue to be monitored and regular updates will be issued.

In the county, there are also a number of roads that are impassable due to flooding and fallen trees.

These include the R-614-143 which is impassable due to a fallen tree; the R-666-27, impassable due to flooding and the R-666-44, also impassable due to flooding.

The Fermoy Bridge (N72) is also closed, with barriers erected across road.

Cork County Council this morning has advised that the N72/R579 Ballymacquirke junction is now passable in all directions.

Cyclists, pedestrians and motorists are again advised not to enter flooded areas and to take all necessary precautions when out and about.

