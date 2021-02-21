UCC appoints its first female Head of the College of Science, Engineering and Food Science

UNIVERSITY College Cork has appointed Professor Sarah Culloty as Head of the College of Science, Engineering and Food Science.

Ms Culloty will become the first female Head of the College of Science, Engineering, and Food Science in UCC.

Professor Culloty has enjoyed a distinguished career to date which has seen her head up UCC’s School of Biological, Earth and Environmental Sciences (BEES) and serve as a Director of the Environmental Research Institute.

A native of Firies, Co. Kerry, Prof Culloty now leads a team of 600 academic and research staff, and over 5,000 students.

The College generates 1,200 STEM-enabled graduates annually and plays a significant role in the advancement of STEM - both in Ireland and around the world. As the first female Head of College in STEM at UCC, Prof. Culloty is committed to encouraging girls to study STEM and is one of the role models for I Wish 2021.

Prof Culloty has ambitious plans for the College.

"I am delighted to be appointed as the first female Head of College, and believe that there has never been such an exciting time to study STEM.

"Sustainability is at the heart of our programmes and our research. We are developing innovative solutions to support a sustainable and environmentally responsible society.

"STEM will play a pivotal role in the world’s economic recovery once we begin to return to post-pandemic normality. It will provide significant career opportunities to those who opt to study a STEM discipline, and I am proud that our graduates have the skills and attributes to play their role in solving key societal challenges in the 21st century," she said.

Professor, John O’Halloran, Interim President of UCC, welcomed the appointment.

"I’m delighted that Professor Culloty will lead the College of Science, Engineering and Food Science (SEFS) at this extraordinary time for humanity and our world.

"Much of the research conducted in SEFS, and being led by Professor Culloty, is the cutting edge, and generating new knowledge and opportunities for these global challenges.

"We are very excited that Prof. Culloty will ignite new ideas and bring impact to our university and our society in this leadership role," he added.