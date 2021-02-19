Taoiseach pays tribute to Dr Emer Holohan, wife of Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan, following her death

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has called for “space and privacy” to be given to the Holohan family following the passing of Emer, the wife of Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.

Mr Martin said the Government’s “thoughts and prayers” are with Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, and his children, Clodagh and Ronan, today following the sad passing of his wife Emer.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health at the Department of Health. Photograph: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

The Taoiseach made highlighted the work of Dr Emer Holohan nee Feely during his time as Minister for Health and said she made a “significant contribution to the health service, including her work on the Health Strategy”

Finally, Mr Martin called on the public to offer space and privacy to the family.

“Tony and his entire family have given so much to this country since the start of the pandemic. At this time, I would ask for as much space and privacy to be given to them as possible.”

Dr Emer Holohan had been receiving palliative care since last year following a diagnosis of multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, in 2012.

It is understood her husband Tony and her two children Clodagh and Ronan were with her as she passed away at Our Lady’s Hospice in Harold’s Cross, Dublin.

Dr Eimear Holohan Picture: RIP.ie

Her funeral arrangements have been announced and will take place next Monday at 12.30pm at St Pius X Church in Templeogue. The ceremony will be streamed online due to Covid-19 restrictions.