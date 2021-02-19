Almost 8,000 Covid-19 fines issued by Gardaí

Gardaí have issued approximately 7,950 Covid-19 fines across the range of all Covid-19 breaches including 747 fines for attending a house party, 197 fines for organising a houseparty and 638 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports.

6,297 €100 fines were issued for non-essential travel and 155 €80 fines were handed out for not wearing a face covering.

A total of 620 court prosecutions have been initiated to date following consultation with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

Fines for non-essential cross-border travel in this jurisdiction came into operation on Monday morning, February 8 2021. Traffic data over last weekend showed approximately a 23% decrease in cross border travel compared to previous weekends.

The Gardaí are still finding groups gathering (house parties, social gatherings, exercise etc) in breach of regulations.

Speaking today, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said:

"This week the tragic milestone of 4,000 Covid 19 deaths was reached. That is 4,000 people that were loved. That is 4,000 people that had family, friends and neighbours. That is 4,000 of our fellow citizens.

"While the vast majority of people are heeding the advice, there are still some who are not complying with public health regulations. In doing so, they are putting themselves, those they love, and those they know at risk of catching a virus that could, unfortunately, result in serious illness or death.

"We all have an individual and collective responsibility to reduce the spread of Covid-19. Please stay home, reduce your contacts, maintain social distancing, and wash your hands.”

Gardaí will be continuing nationwide checkpoints and high visibility patrols at public amenities across the country this weekend in support of public health regulations.

In enforcing these regulations, Gardaí have been using the '4Es' approach – engaging, explaining, and encouraging with enforcement a last resort.

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to the public to plan their activities in accordance with Regulations and guidelines.

Current regulations and guidelines are still to stay at home and reduce your contacts, only exercise within 5km of your home.

The force also reminded people that travel restrictions do not apply in the case of domestic violence or to escape a risk of harm, whether to the person or to another person.