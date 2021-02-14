Sun, 14 Feb, 2021 - 14:14

'No fixed date' for reopening of schools

'No fixed date' for reopening of schools

Discussions are ongoing between the Department of Education and teacher's unions about holding the Leaving Cert and bringing students back to classrooms.

The Minister for Health has said there is "no fixed date" for the return of schools.

Discussions are ongoing between the Department of Education and teacher's unions about holding the Leaving Cert and bringing students back to classrooms.

But Stephen Donnelly was unable to provide an answer when asked when schools would return.

He told RTÉ's This Week: "We don't have that yet. I know Minister Foley is involved in intensive talks and confidential talks with the stakeholders.

"It's great that the special schools have reopened on a phased basis, it's great that we're going to see the special classes in mainstream schools opening up again from Monday week, from the 22nd of February.

"Obviously we need to get the Leaving Cert students back as quickly as possible, but my understanding is that there are no fixed dates as of yet."

Read More

Covid related deaths in Cork begin to fall with 34 reported in week to February 5

More in this section

Cork city microsleeper hotel on track for May opening Cork city microsleeper hotel on track for May opening
Covid-19 Press Conf Thursday 11th February 2021 Covid numbers: 66 more deaths and 1,078 more cases
Coronavirus Covid related deaths in Cork begin to fall with 34 reported in week to February 5
cork schools#back to schoolcoronavirus#covid-19
England v Republic of Ireland - International Friendly - Wembley Stadium

Roy Keane shares cheeky Valentine's Instagram Post

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Open for business: Cork’s best takeaways and deliveries Open for business: Cork’s best takeaways and deliveries
Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments
Young couple using tablet. The really simple guide to switching your health insurance

Latest