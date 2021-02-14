'No fixed date' for reopening of schools

The Minister for Health has said there is "no fixed date" for the return of schools.

Discussions are ongoing between the Department of Education and teacher's unions about holding the Leaving Cert and bringing students back to classrooms.

But Stephen Donnelly was unable to provide an answer when asked when schools would return.

He told RTÉ's This Week: "We don't have that yet. I know Minister Foley is involved in intensive talks and confidential talks with the stakeholders.

"It's great that the special schools have reopened on a phased basis, it's great that we're going to see the special classes in mainstream schools opening up again from Monday week, from the 22nd of February.

"Obviously we need to get the Leaving Cert students back as quickly as possible, but my understanding is that there are no fixed dates as of yet."