Sat, 13 Feb, 2021 - 16:37

Covid related deaths in Cork begin to fall with 34 reported in week to February 5

Since the start of the pandemic, 267 deaths in Cork have been recorded as being Covid related, while there have been 20,515 cases in total reported up to February 5.

Sarah O’Dwyer

There were 34 Covid-19 related deaths reported in Cork in the week ending February 5.

That’s down from 46 the previous week, and down again from the week ending January 22, when 64 people died with the virus, according to data published by the CSO.

For the week ending February 5, the number of weekly cases confirmed was 5,562 nationally, a decrease of 27% from the previous week.

Dublin accounted for more than a third (1,981) of all new cases and it was the fifth week in a row that weekly cases in Dublin have fallen.

Cork was the county with the second-highest number of new cases (504) for that week. No other county had more than 500 weekly cases for that period.

The case numbers in Cork have been falling over the last few weeks, with 4,236 cases confirmed in the week ending January 1, and consistently falling since to 3,573, then 2,137, 1,192, 740 and to 504 on February 5.

Citizen's Assembly meeting to discuss removal of article on place of 'women in the home' from Constitution

Citizen's Assembly meeting to discuss removal of article on place of 'women in the home' from Constitution

