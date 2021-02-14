'Mammoth waste problem' as recurring Cork dumping ground discovered

A roadside dumping spot, that took five people three hours to clear, has been described by a local councillor as the most disgusting litter she had ever seen.

Independent Councillor Marcia D’Alton was out litter picking with her daughter and her daughter’s school friend when they encountered a man and his son clearing “the biggest, most disgusting, pile of black bag household roadside dumping” Mrs D’Alton has ever seen.

The illegal dumping was located on Currabinny road, Ringaskiddy and the councillor said it appeared to be about six months dumping from the same person, due to the repetitive nature of the rubbish in the bags.

Dumping encountered by Independent Councillor Marcia D'Alton and her daughter while working on a school environment project in the Ringaskiddy -Monkstown area.

This is not the first time dumping has had to be cleared from the area. Mrs D’Alton said there were all kinds of domestic waste in the bags, including nappies, glass bottles, cigarette boxes and vegetable peelings, but nothing identifiable.

Speaking to The Echo, the local councillor said if there had been something to identify the person, she would have reported them.

“I don’t understand it. It is so clearly wrong, I can’t fathom what makes it okay to do that.”

After posting on Facebook, Mrs D’Alton said that it was clear the dumping was not an isolated incident with a number of comments mentioning similar situations in their area.

A few days later, out litter-picking again as part of a school project her daughter is partaking in, Mrs D’Alton came across more domestic waste and littering discarded on the roadside of a 1km stretch.

Dumping encountered by Independent Councillor Marcia D'Alton and her daughter while working on a school environment project in the Ringaskiddy -Monkstown area.

The littering which occurred within the Monkstown to Ringaskiddy area included 253 cans, 109 plastic bottles, 46 glass bottles and 15 coffee cups. There were also larger dumping incidents of bulky items which the councillor surmised as ‘man with a van’ dumping.

“I knew our waste problem was big, but I didn’t actually realise it was this mammoth,” Mrs D’Alton posted on Facebook.

Speaking to The Echo, the councillor said she was bewildered by the extent of the issue and couldn’t understand why there was so much litter.

Dumping encountered by Independent Councillor Marcia D'Alton and her daughter while working on a school environment project in the Ringaskiddy -Monkstown area.

The councillor acknowledged that the illegal dumping was something the council were actively attempting to curtail but said more needed to be done.