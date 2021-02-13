Cork TD: Vaccine rollout to vulnerable 'must be prioritised'

A Cork TD has welcomed a commitment that some of the most vulnerable in society will be prioritised in the vaccine rollout.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North Central, Pádraig O’ Sullivan, has raised concerns in the Dáil regarding the length of time people with underlying conditions would have to wait for vaccination, including cystic fibrosis sufferers, kidney transplant patients, and those on dialysis.

“I appreciate that there’s a limited supply of the vaccine at the moment.

"However, it’s vital that the most vulnerable in our society be prioritised and I’ve asked that every consideration be given to this cohort of people for early intervention.

“I have received confirmation from Minister Donnelly that a sub-committee has been set up to study these concerns and the Department is looking at how best to protect the most at risk within these vulnerable groups,” Mr O’Sullivan concluded.