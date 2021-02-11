'Time is of the essence': Cork woman on dialysis calls for urgent change to Covid-19 vaccine priority list

Carol Rumley from Bandon said that she is confined to her home, except to attend hospital three times a week.
The 53-year-old said that while the hospital staff are “incredible”, and everything is made as safe as possible when she attends, she remains fearful of potentially contracting Covid-19.
She said that a Covid-19 diagnosis for her could prove fatal and is a terrifying prospect.
Carol and others in the same medically vulnerable category are currently placed at number seven on the government’s vaccine priority list.
The situation has sparked outrage as up to 5,000 people in Ireland on dialysis or post-transplant treatments see little hope in sight.
There is also mounting concern over the mortality rate in this category, with one recent study suggesting that the 28-day case fatality rate in dialysis patients with Covid-19 is 25%.
The Irish Kidney Association, in a letter to Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, recently appealed for changes to the priority list.
However, they say that to-date there has been no change.