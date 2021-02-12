Cork mothers speak about why they feel it's not the right time for their children to return to classroom

TWO Cork mothers have spoken about why they have not allowed their children to return to school as special education partially reopened.

Special schools around the country commenced a phased re-opening yesterday following an extended closure due to current public health Covid guidelines.

However, Jacqui Connolly from Mayfield and Carol McGinty from Carrigaline were speaking as special education became the first part of the education system to reopen since Christmas.

While stressing it was her own personal opinion, Carol McGinty said she believes case numbers of Covid-19 have not yet fallen low enough yet for her son Darragh to return to school.

The 13-year-old attends Scoil Aislinn in Ballintemple. He has autism and is non-verbal.

She commended Scoil Aislinn for all it has done to provide remote learning since the schools closed.

She said: “The school is brilliant and does a Zoom call most mornings and sends work home.”

And she said: “Our choice is not to send him back until after mid-term – we will see what the numbers will be like after mid-term.”

Jacqui Connolly’s daughter Katie, 12, attending Scoil Eanna in Montenotte. She has Down Syndrome, asthma and juvenile arthritis.

Jacqui said: “Katie will not be going back yet. I am hoping she will be able to go back in March. I am heartbroken that she cannot go back yet but the numbers are too high and the hospitals are too full.”

Jacqui added that her daughter has not been in school since December but that there have been daily Zoom calls with her school.