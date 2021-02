The dance craze started by the Gardaí continues to sweep the country, with longstanding Cork motor group Johnson & Perrott the latest company to get in on the act.

Posting on YouTube, the company said it was great to see their staff step up to the #JerusalemaChallenge​, including a guest appearance from a member of An Garda Síochána.

“Even though our doors are only open for essential services, our staff are available to help and also have some socially distanced fun."

From charity workers to exceptionally spritely retirees, Cork is showing how its done when it comes to the current craze.