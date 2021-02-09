Watch: Cork charity teams up with Gardaí to take part in Jerusalema dance challenge

A Cork-based charity that provides services dogs to children with disabilities, predominantly autism, has taken part in the Jerusalema challenge with Mallow Gardaí.

My Canine Companion, which was set up in 2011 by husband and wife team Cliona O’Rourke and Niall Ruddy in Blarney is the largest provider of service dogs to children and young adults with autism in Ireland.

The challenge was filmed at Mallow Castle with the latest batch of puppies in training playing a starring role.

The video released on Facebook also included footage of service users and their families and their canine companions taking part in the challenge.

Posting on social media, the charity asked for donations to help children and families living with autism.

“Your support will make a huge difference. Please donate today!” the charity wrote.

