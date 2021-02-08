Watch: 89-year-old Cork dance teacher takes on Jerusalema challenge and absolutely nails it

WELL-KNOWN Irish dance teacher, Nancy Murphy Attridge has been dancing her way through lockdown, taking part in the most recent social media challenge.

Better known as Ms Attridge, 89-year-old Nancy Murphy Attridge is the founder of the Attridge Academy of Irish Dance.

Inspired by the recent viral video of An Garda Síochana of the Jerusalema dance challenge and the “new catchy tune” that went with it, Ms Attridge learned the moves and performed her own version with her daughter, Olive.

However, breaking into dance is not uncommon for the 89-year-old. According to one of her three daughters, Niamhmarie, her love of music and dance is an important part of her life and she is known to suddenly hop up out of her chair and start dancing.

“The music just gets to her right, left and centre, it’s hilarious. We keep calling it the miracles that happen every now and again, she just pops up,” said Niamhmarie Murphy.

Ms Attridge has been teaching dance since she was 16 and she set up the Attridge Academy of Irish Dance in 1958, making it the longest established Irish dance group in Cork City.

She is still heavily involved in the academy and was travelling with them up until their most recent trip abroad for a folk festival two years ago.

If it had not been for Covid-19, she was also have been accompanying the group on a trip to Turkey last summer.

Ms Attridge has taught dance in schools across the country and even during Covid-19 restrictions, she has remained connected to her love of music and dancing.

Niamhmarie commended her mother's positive attitude and outgoing spirit.

“She always sees the positive in everything, she’s great,” she added.