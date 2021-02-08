Cork weather: Temperatures to remain low this week with snow and icy conditions expected 

Temperatures are set to drop to as low as -2 degrees tonight ahead of what will be a very cold week, with sleet and snow expected across the country.

Met Éireann has forecasted very cold conditions for the entire week with wintry showers out to midweek and more widespread falls of sleet and snow expected after Wednesday.

Snow is expected throughout the week and a light dusting has already begun to fall over Cork City this morning.

The weather is to remain cold and breezy for the rest of the day though it will remain largely dry.

Highest temperatures will be between just 2 and 4 degrees with an added chill from fresh easterly winds.

Tonight is set to be very cold, with temperatures dropping to as low as -2 degrees with scattered showers of sleet and snow spreading from the east throughout the night and some icy stretches expected.

Very cold and breezy today. Scattered showers of sleet and snow will move in over the eastern half of the country, with largely dry conditions and sunny spells elsewhere. Highest temperatures of just 1 to 4 degrees with an added wind chill factor in mainly fresh easterly winds. pic.twitter.com/lGEFWhe437 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 8, 2021

Breezy conditions are expected to continue tomorrow and Cork may be in for more heavy snow as Met Éireann has warned that sleet and snow will be more frequent across the region.

However, the cooler conditions and the added wind chill in fresh easterly breezes will be met with some sunny spells though afternoon temperatures will remain between just 1 to 3 degrees.

The rest of the week is expected to remain cold with wintry showers, sleet and snow forecasted on most days.

Frost and ice will linger throughout the day on Wednesday with temperatures reaching just 1 to 3 degrees with a light to moderate easterly breeze.

Wednesday night will see the coolest conditions with temperatures expected to drop to -3 degrees with isolated wintry showers anticipated for the east and northeast of the country.

Thursday will remain very cold and hazardous conditions are expected with accumulations of sleet and snow across the country while the night will see lowest temperatures of -1 to 3 degrees.

According to the national forecaster, there is some “uncertainty” around the details for Friday, though current indications suggest sleet and snow will continue for Ulster and North Leinster with outbreaks of rain elsewhere.

However, it is expected to be slightly warmer with temperatures between 6 and 10 degrees.