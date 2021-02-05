Cork weather: 'Bitterly cold and wintry' conditions forecast

Temperatures are expected to plummet this weekend with "bitterly cold and wintry" conditions forecast by Met Éireann.

Daytime highs today will reach a maximum of seven degrees, however, moving into tonight temperatures will fall to between -1 and +3 degrees.

Some patches of frost will develop and there will be light to moderate northerly breezes.

Tomorrow will be another cold day with highest afternoon temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees, in light to moderate north to northeast winds.

On Sunday, the national forecaster has said it will be "colder again" with highest temperatures of just 2 to 5 degrees, in a moderate to fresh easterly wind.

Most areas will however stay fully dry albeit cloudy.

Sunday night will be very cold with a widespread frost and ice.

Lowest temperatures will be between -3 to +1 degrees in moderate easterly winds.

Next week, Met Éireann has warned that it will remain "bitterly cold and wintry".

Daytime temperatures on Monday will be between 1 to 3 degrees, whilst nighttime temperatures could dip as low as -3 degrees.

Temperatures on Tuesday will be similar to Monday, but there will be "an added wind-chill factor as easterly winds increase fresh and gusty".

"Wintry showers in the east and near northern coasts at first, but extending to other areas later," Met Éireann has stated.