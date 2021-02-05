Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle cancelled for the second year due to Covid-19

Organisers of the popular Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle (RoKCC) have confirmed that this year's event will not take place due to the uncertainty surrounding public health guidelines this summer.

The annual event, one of Ireland’s largest charity cycling events, traditionally takes place on the first Saturday in July but was cancelled last year as a result of the pandemic.

RoKCC Committee Chairman, Garry Galvin, said the decision to cancel the 2021 event was made following a review of the current public health guidelines.

We regret to announce that the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle 2021 event will be cancelled due to the uncertainty surrounding public health guidelines this summer. Those cyclists who have deferred from the cancelled 2020 event will be transferred to next year’s 2022 event. #ROKCC pic.twitter.com/gRAVX2yoAF — ROK Charity Cycle (@RingOKerryCycle) February 4, 2021

"Due to the continued uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 public health position together with both Government and the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) guidelines and recommendations, the organising committee of the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle have decided to cancel the traditional ROKCC cycle due to be held on Saturday 3rd July 2021.

"Whilst this is very regrettable, we feel it is necessary in the best interests of all stakeholders including the health and wellbeing of cyclists and our many brilliant volunteers.

"Those cyclists that have deferred from the cancelled 2020 event will be transferred to next year’s 2022 event," he said.

Mr Galvin added that the committee is hoping to introduce some form of virtual event to help to mitigate any losses incurred by their chosen charity partners for this year’s event.

"Following on from the cancellation of the 2020 event and the cancellation of the 2021 event we are very conscious of the financial impact this is having on our charity partners and we hope to mitigate that loss in income by holding a virtual fundraising cycle in line with public health guidelines.

"This is currently in the planning stage and we will make further announcements in due course and hope that it will be well supported for the benefit of our charity partners," he said.

Mr Galvin also thanked cyclists who chose to donate their 2020 registration fee to charity.

"We would also like to say a sincere thank you to our many cyclists that donated their 2020 registration fee, merchandise and online donations to charity as we were able to distribute over €30,000 to our beneficiary charities in December 2020," he said.

"The Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle Committee look forward to welcoming all participants to Kerry for the 2022 event and we want to thank all current registrants, volunteers and charities for their generous ongoing support.

"We will be issuing further notifications in due course with regard to the virtual fundraising event," he added.

Over the course of the cycle races’ 37-year history, the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle has raised almost €17 million for more than 160 charities.

In more recent years, over €1 million has been raised per annum.

For more information visit www.ringofkerrycycle.ie